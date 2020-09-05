David Allen Shurley, Sr. 1948—2020
David Allen Shurley, Sr., 71, of Rockford passed away September 1, 2020. David was born December 26, 1948 to Emmitt and Ruth Shurley in Trumann, AR. Proud and loving husband of 46 years to, Beverly Shurley; father to, Angela (Brent) Jaybar, Dawn Shurley, David Shurley, Jr.; grandfather to, Brian (Chelsie) Jaybar, Elijah Shurley; recently became great grandfather to, Genevieve Jaybar; also survived by brothers, Virgil (Barb) Shurley, Howard Shurley; sister, Alta Fisher; and loving uncle to nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Don Shurley. David loved God, his family, good food, movies, reading, laying out in the sun and cracking jokes. His unique and wonderful sense of humor could always make you laugh and lighten the mood in both good and challenging times. His sense of humor was inherited by his children. A proud veteran of the US Navy serving in the Vietnam War, years 1968-1969 on a crash crew in Adak, AK. Served on the U.S.S. Oriskany aircraft carrier 1970-1972, as plane captain, off the coast of Vietnam. A member of Heartland Church, where he loved to worship his Lord. Proud member of Union Local 23, where he was a pipefitter and was a member for 40 years.
Celebration of Life is to be held at a later date. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com