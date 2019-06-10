|
David Barton Coleman 1941—2019
David Barton Coleman was the first born to Freeman and Lueva Coleman in 1941. With his Dad serving in WW2, he learned independence & determination from the start. He used those traits to travel the 48 contiguous states during his 40 year career as an OTR truck driver. The Rockford Metro area was called home where his wife of 48 years, Suzanne (Puddicombe) and three children, Nannette, David II and Beverly awaited his arrivals. In 1985, David began his sobriety attending every AA meeting and event he could. Over the 34 years he has helped many newcomers learn the steps.
Life changed for David in 1987 when he became Grandpa Dave to two grandsons born within 3 months of each other. He now has a total of 6 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Then starting in 2013 he was promoted to Great-Grandpa with the birth of his first great-grandson. Dave is proud to now have 1 great granddaughter and 5 great-grandsons. After being widowed in 2010, David closed up his handyman business and became a snow-bird to Florida with his special friend Jeanette (Jay) Bonez.
The last four years have been a struggle battling vascular dementia, CHF, emphysema, & stage 4 lung cancer. We'd like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospital & Clinics, Wausau campus; Acorn Hill RCAC in Mosinee, WI; and most certainly Jillian, RN and the staff at Interim Hospice, Wausau, WI.
We will miss your crazy antics and witty charm with the multitude of Dave-isms. Forever in our hearts, Nannette (Norm) Reid, Dave II (Dawn, Deceased) Coleman, and Beverly (Terry) Pomering.
Memorial service and posthumous celebration of Dave's 34th sobriety birthday will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. 8800 N. Alpine Rd. Machesney Park, IL
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019