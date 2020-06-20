David Bruce Frank
1948 - 2020
David Bruce Frank 1948—2020
David Bruce Frank, 72, loving father of David and Kara Frank; devoted son of Albert and the late Patricia Frank; dear brother of Darrell Frank, Lauren (Jason) Rose, Clarette Frank, Donny (Josh) Kohnke, Bernard (Debbie) Frank, Joe Frank and the late Deborah Frank; many loving nieces and nephews. A long-time resident of Chicago and Woodstock, he was an avid Bears and Cubs fan. Due to the pandemic, private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. To leave condolences and for information including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
