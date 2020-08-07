David Carl "Dave" Runkel 1960—2020

David Carl Runkel passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 22, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi following a brief illness.

A native of Springfield, Illinois, he was the son of Peggy Jo Schneider Runkel and the late Carl John Runkel, III.

Dave was a graduate of Harlem High School in Loves Park, Illinois. He worked at ARA Vending in Rockford, IL for over 10 years. He relocated to Ridgeland, MS where he had a long career in the telecommunications industry and worked for Telcom Express for many years.

Dave was an avid sports fan and particularly loved baseball. He spent many years traveling and playing in the softball leagues. Prior to his father's death, they spent many cherished times fishing together. Dave also would never pass up a good cigar.

Dave is preceded in death by his beloved father, Carl John Runkel, III.

He is survived by his mother, Peggy Jo Schneider Runkel, of Loves Park, IL; sister, Jody Havens (Jim), of Chehalis, WA and their children: Jacob and Jesse; brother, Cary Runkel (Julie), of Roscoe, IL and their children: Will, Cole, and Jase.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dave's co-workers, neighbors and especially Noelle for supporting them in their time of need.

The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date in Rockford, IL.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.



