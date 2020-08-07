1/1
David Carl "Dave" Runkel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Carl "Dave" Runkel 1960—2020
David Carl Runkel passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, July 22, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Mississippi following a brief illness.
A native of Springfield, Illinois, he was the son of Peggy Jo Schneider Runkel and the late Carl John Runkel, III.
Dave was a graduate of Harlem High School in Loves Park, Illinois. He worked at ARA Vending in Rockford, IL for over 10 years. He relocated to Ridgeland, MS where he had a long career in the telecommunications industry and worked for Telcom Express for many years.
Dave was an avid sports fan and particularly loved baseball. He spent many years traveling and playing in the softball leagues. Prior to his father's death, they spent many cherished times fishing together. Dave also would never pass up a good cigar.
Dave is preceded in death by his beloved father, Carl John Runkel, III.
He is survived by his mother, Peggy Jo Schneider Runkel, of Loves Park, IL; sister, Jody Havens (Jim), of Chehalis, WA and their children: Jacob and Jesse; brother, Cary Runkel (Julie), of Roscoe, IL and their children: Will, Cole, and Jase.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dave's co-workers, neighbors and especially Noelle for supporting them in their time of need.
The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date in Rockford, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice Ministries, 450 Towne Center Blvd., Ridgeland, MS 39157.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved