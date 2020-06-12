David Christopher Key
1955 - 2020
David Christopher Key 1955—2020
David Christopher Key, 64, of Rockford died on June 8, 2020. Born on November 22, 1955 in Prairie du Chein, WI, son of Gerald and Roberta (Piercy) Key. Graduate of East High School class of 1974. United in marriage to Anna Mvumbe on September 9, 2006. David retired from Warner Lamert (Pfizer). He was a talented writer of short stories and plays. Survived by his wife, Anna Key; step-children, Kelvin (Lindsay), Ekari and Victor Kabwaibwai; grandson, Nova Kabwaibwai; siblings, Russell (Laurie), Todd (Rose), Thomas (Mary), Susan and Robert (Trang) Key; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his sister, Lisa Darnell parents, and beloved son, Yamiko "Miko" Jerra Key. Funeral Mass on June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd Street; Rockford. Father Leonard Jacobs will officiate. Interment in Scandinavian Cemetery. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
