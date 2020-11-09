David Conklin 1940—2020
David B. Conklin, 80, of Rockford, passed away November 6, 2020. He was born to Paul and Aline (Bartholomew) Conklin on May 31, 1940. David was a proud lifelong resident of the west side of Rockford. He attended West View Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, and Rockford West High School. He furthered his education at Carroll College in Waukesha, WI where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Psychology. David spent the majority of his career in health care administration and was honored to be a board member of the Illinois Nursing Home Administrators Association for many years. David attended Court Street Methodist Church and was a member of the choir where he made many great friends. He was also a diehard Cubs fan.
The family would like to thank his special friends Gail and Teresa for their never-ending support, and the staff and doctors at Saint Anthony's Medical Center.
Survived by sons, Mark (Amy) Conklin of Rockford and Curt (Jennifer) Conklin of Chicago; his brother Edward (Mary) Conklin of Rockford, four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard (Barb) Conklin; and his sister Jan (Robert) Nakaoka.
At David's request, no funeral or public services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shelter Care Ministries, 218 7th St. Rockford IL, 61104 or Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court St. Rockford IL, 61103.
