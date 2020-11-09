1/1
David Conklin
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Conklin 1940—2020
David B. Conklin, 80, of Rockford, passed away November 6, 2020. He was born to Paul and Aline (Bartholomew) Conklin on May 31, 1940. David was a proud lifelong resident of the west side of Rockford. He attended West View Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, and Rockford West High School. He furthered his education at Carroll College in Waukesha, WI where he obtained his bachelor's degree in Psychology. David spent the majority of his career in health care administration and was honored to be a board member of the Illinois Nursing Home Administrators Association for many years. David attended Court Street Methodist Church and was a member of the choir where he made many great friends. He was also a diehard Cubs fan.
The family would like to thank his special friends Gail and Teresa for their never-ending support, and the staff and doctors at Saint Anthony's Medical Center.
Survived by sons, Mark (Amy) Conklin of Rockford and Curt (Jennifer) Conklin of Chicago; his brother Edward (Mary) Conklin of Rockford, four grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard (Barb) Conklin; and his sister Jan (Robert) Nakaoka.
At David's request, no funeral or public services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shelter Care Ministries, 218 7th St. Rockford IL, 61104 or Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court St. Rockford IL, 61103.
To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved