David D. Drabek 1951—2020
David Dean Drabek, age 69, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois due to medical complications. He was born May 28, 1951 in Forest City, Iowa to William & Lorraine (Johnson) Drabek. Dave lived most of his life in Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, he was a graduate of the class of 1969 from Columbus High School in Columbus,WI . He worked for Continental Columbus (Columbus),Lycon (Janesville), Hufcor (Janesville),Mpc (Walworth),Universal Silencer (Montello), Didion Milling (Cambria), and Johnson Controls (Sycamore,IL) After retirement David helped his good friend Wesley dispatch trucks at John Gault trucking. During his lifetime Dave enjoyed deer hunting. Also, going for long drives in the country to look at wildlife which often ended in a stop at a beer joint for a burger and to play the jukebox. He enjoyed live music concerts and bands. He enjoyed listening to all types of music. Some of his favorite artist were Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, AC/DC, Stevie Ray Vaughan, George Thorogood,Cody Jinks and Whitey Morgan.
Dave is survived by two daughters - Tanya (Jake Stauffer) Drabek, of Beloit,WI and Abby (William) Hermanson of Portage, WI and one grandson. Survivors include siblings Karen Vohs, Portage; Barbara Hill, Portage; Dale (Jean) Drabek, Beaver Dam; Lynn (Gerald) Foley, Eden Prairie, MN; Loretta (Kenneth) Frank, Fairfax, MN. He is also survived by his niece Renee (fiancé, Jesse Janisch) Drabek of Palm Coast, Florida; and the mother of his children Susan (Thiele) Drabek, Portage, WI. Dave is also survived by many dear friends and neighbors.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law, Donald Hill & Clifford Vohs, other dear family members and special friends.
In honor of Dave's wishes, he will be cremated and a private celebration of life will be held for family. Donations and Memorials can be made to the Diabetes Association
or the Heart Association
. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
In Memory of David.
Dad,
I love you and will miss you very much!! But I know that you will always be with and watching over me!! Until we meet again "Rock n Roll!! Love always, Tanya