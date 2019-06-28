|
David DeShazo 1948—2019
David L. DeShazo, 70, of Xenia, formerly of Oregon, passed into the arms of Jesus Wed., June 26, 2019. Born Oct. 14, 1948, in Oregon, to the late Harold Dean DeShazo and Margaret (Godfrey) Ulrich. Survived by wife, Judy DeShazo; sons, James, Robert, and Ronald DeShazo, and Todd and Scott Bradham; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother: Michael DeShazo. Preceded in death by son, Mack DeShazo; and siblings, Richard Heinzeroth, Larry DeShazo, and Shirley Knoernschild. Service 4 p.m. Sat., June 29, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora with visitation 1-hour prior. A service in Rockford is planned later and will be announced. Memorials suggested to Rockford Rescue Mission. Full obituary and online guestbook: www.frankandbright.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 28 to June 30, 2019