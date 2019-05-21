|
|
David E. "Mac" Camac 1947—2019
David E. "Mac" Camac, 72, of Pekin formerly of Durand, IL passed away at 11:14 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
David was born on January 26, 1947 in Moweaqua, IL to Robert and Marge (Waddell) Camac. He married Dorothy "Dot" Francisco on August 26, 1967 in Moweaqua, IL.
His parents preceded him in death.
Surviving are: his wife, Dot of Pekin; one daughter, Carrie (Paul) Highland of Pekin; two grandchildren, Alexis and Zachary Highland of Pekin; two brothers, Gary (Mary) Camac of Auburn, IL and Jim (Carol) Carol Comac of Copperas Cove, TX; two sisters, Carol Camac-Beck and Lori Camac both of Moweaqua.
David was Vietnam War Veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Illinois and retired as a vice president of the Durand State Bank in 2013 after 30 years. He had a love for singing Bluegrass music with his band, "Uptown West. He enjoyed fishing and the St. Louis Cardinals. His main hobby is spending time with his hobby.
Cremation will be accorded with graveside services at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Rock Island National Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army. Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting David's family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of American, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Springs, Maryland 20910.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2019