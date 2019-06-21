|
David E. Clauson 1935—2019
David E. Clauson, of Rockford, died at 5:14 a.m. June 20, 2019 at St. Anthony's Hospital. Born July 12, 1935, in Rockford, the son of Edwin and Olga Clauson. Married Doris J. Mitchell on April 23, 1987. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1953. He also completed several Technical Engineering, Sales, and Motivational Courses. Employed at Sundstrand Quality Control Department for 18 years. Then in independent sales management before entering the Real Estate world for 18 years as an award-winning realtor with Whitehead Inc., retiring in 1997. Loved sports playing on several city championship fast pitch and slow pitch baseball and basketball teams for Sundstrand and First Evangelical Free Church. Survivors include wife, Doris; son, Randy D. (Debbie) Clauson of Rockford; grandchildren Heather and Steven (Sommer) Clauson of Rockford; great-grandchildren, Abel and Aidon; brother, Bill (Karen) Clauson if Coloma, WI; stepsons, Scot and Todd Mitchell; Todd's children, Haley (David), Cory (Teri), and Kaylan (Chuck); and several of Todd's grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; and son, Gregory A. Clauson; and Marge Clauson, the mother of his children.
At his firm request cremation rites have been accorded with no services. Memorials may be to First Evangelical Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Arrangements by Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Ltd.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019