Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
David H. Galbreath 1958—2019
David H. Galbreath, 61, of Machesney Park passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Born April 27, 1958, in Rockford, the son of Burl R. and Jean J. (Schneider) Galbreath. Survivors include his son, Nathan (Rosanna); grandson, Samuel; parents; numerous other family; and close friend, Bill Biladau. Predeceased by 1 sister and 3 brothers.
Service at 1 p.m. Friday, August 16, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from noon to service time. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
