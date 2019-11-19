|
David H. Kroll 1938—2019
David H. Kroll, 81, of Rockford, passed away November 18, 2019 after dedicated trauma care at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Born September 29, 1938 in Detroit, MI; son of Joseph and Margaret (Holycross) Kroll. He married Elizabeth O'Rourke on August 5, 1972 in St. Louis, MO.
A proud U.S. Navy Veteran, David retired from Chrysler after 37 years. He was a member of UAW 1268.
An avid reader and Chicago Bears fan, David enjoyed NASCAR, traveling with Betty, attending his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Betty Kroll; daughters, Becky (Jim) Casey and Patti Kroll; grandchildren, Kiersten, Jacob, Donovan, Kathryn and Mychal; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Margaret Friedl and Wanda Hansen.
Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. James Church, 402 Church Street, Belvidere. Visitation 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the or blood donations at Rock River Valley Blood Center. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019