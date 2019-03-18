Rockford Register Star Obituaries
David Harbolt 1943—2019
David W. Harbolt, 76, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois. Born on February 22, 1943 in Lafayette, Indiana to Virgil and Mary (Shaw) Harbolt. David married the love of his life, Karen L. Schwebke, on June 23, 1962 in Kirkland, Illinois. He was a graduate of Hiawatha High School in Kirkland. David was an antique dealer for 30 years, loved to golf and fish, and was very proud of the volunteer work he did at the Boone County Historical Society.
David is loved and will be missed by his brothers, Robert (Jenny) Harbolt of Rockford, IL and Michael Harbolt of Hayden, ID; sisters-in-law, Gayla Harbolt of Bradenton, FL and Phyllis Schwebke of Roscoe, IL; and nephews, Christopher and Chad Harbolt.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Mary; brother, Gordon Harbolt, and brother-in-law, Dale Schwebke.
A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Memorial Contributions in David's name may be made out to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4215 Newburg Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. To light a candle or share a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
