David Hobson Sr.
1937 - 2020
David Hobson, Sr. 1937—2020
David "Dave" A. Hobson, Sr., 82, of Stoughton, WI, was called home Saturday, November 7, 2020. Born December 2, 1937, in Rochelle, IL, the son of Arthur F. and Margaret E. (Baker) Hobson. Dave loved family and farming. Beginning farming near Rockton, IL, he also farmed in Brodhead, then Browntown, Milton, and lastly in Wonewoc, WI. He was a dairy and pig farmer for many years before switching to raise beef cattle and his beloved Belgian horses. He bonded easily with animals, loved family farming, and was always pleased to have family and friends visit the farm to lend a hand. An avid reader, Dave enjoyed farm magazines and western novels. Survivors include his children, Dave (Julie) Hobson, Dan Hobson, Penny (Bill) Thompson, Don Hobson, and Doug (Marsha) Hobson; grandchildren, Heather (Matt LaCour) Hobson, Taylor Hobson, Annie (Brad) Lisowski, Aaron (Ambre) Hobson, Jackie Thompson, Shelly (Brett) Ritschard, Buddy (Keith) Thompson, Michael Hobson, Hannah Hobson, and Adam Hobson; great-grandchildren, Blayden Bonson, Alixandra Anderson, Azalea and Evie Ritschard, Aidan and Norah Lisowski, Brighton, Oakley, and Lochlan Hobson; brother, Bill Hobson; nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his former wife, Margaret (McDonald) Hobson; father, Arthur Hobson; mother and stepfather, Margaret and Palmer Lane; two brothers; and a half-sister in infancy.
Graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, in Willwood Burial Park, 7000 West State Street, Rockford. Walk through visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Social distancing and face coverings required. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.



