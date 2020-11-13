1/1
David J. D'Agostin
David J. D'Agostin 1951—2020
David J. D'Agostin, 69, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born June 17, 1951 in Rockford, IL, the son of Edward and Rose (Grazioli) D'Agostin. He graduated from Guilford High School and studied accounting in college. He proudly owned and operated D'Agostin Distributing Company, having grown up working alongside his father, Edward, in the family business that was founded by his grandfather, William D'Agostin. David had the uncanny ability to spot trends and introduced the Rockford area to many craft and international beers, along with beverages like Arizona Iced Tea. David retired to Nevada after selling the family business. He loved baseball and attended games whenever he could, and enjoyed watching football and sports. He also enjoyed listening to music, especially jazz and playing a good game of craps. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. David always had a smile on his face and was full of energy and vibrance. He spread a positive outlook and humor to everyone that he encountered. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him. David is survived by his daughter, Tina D'Agostin (Junie Dinda); Brother, Edward D'Agostin (Nancy); Sister, Barbara VeNard (James); Nieces, Melissa and Mary D'Agostin; Nephews, Bill D'Agostin and Justin VeNard (Shannon); and many cousins and extended family. David was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Rose D'Agostin; Grandparents William D'Agostin and Barbara (Paluzzi), Grigori Grazoli and Bettina (Corirossi); Uncles Ernie (Marie) and Joe (Almeta) Grazioli, Gene Salvatori, Harry (Jean) and Frank (Mary) D'Agostin; and Aunt Noreen Kabisch Brown. His daughter is eternally grateful to the Nathan Adelson Hospice nurses and staff for the care and compassion that David received. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in David's memory at Nathan Adelson Hospice, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
David will be buried alongside his parents in Rockford, IL at the Calvary Cemetery. There will be no services at this time due to Covid. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. For friends or family who want to share a memory or condolence please visit: olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
