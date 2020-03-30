|
David J Gessner 1954—2020
David John Gessner, 65, of Lemont, Illinois, passed away March 24. David was born April 7, 1954 in Rockford to John and Jewel (Kemp) Gessner. He graduated from Rockford Lutheran High School and Northern Illinois University. David married Christine Ziebka on May 2, 1981.
David was an accomplished pianist. Playing and teaching jazz music was his passion. Dave and Chris founded The After Five Orchestra which played in Chicago and suburbs for 30 years. He played in his church, many bands as well as solo events and was a great band leader. He was even honored to play with Dizzy Gillespie. He loved his fellow musician friends.
Dave is survived by his loving wife Christine, siblings Judy (Steve) Davidson, Gary (Karen) Gessner, Kirk (Barb Zanis) Gessner, brother-in-law Mark Ziebka, sister-in-law Madeleine Cocomise, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to be held at a future date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020