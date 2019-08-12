|
David J. Ptacek 1944—2019
David J. Ptacek, 74, of Roscoe, IL, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
He was born on September 22, 1944 in Ladysmith, WI, the son of Frank and Sarah (Fox) Ptacek. David was a 1962 graduate of Bruce High School, Bruce, WI. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army for three years. He married Judy Morse on May 26, 1979 in Belvidere, IL. She predeceased him on February 4, 2015.
David was employed by Chrysler in Belvidere, IL and retired after 31 years. He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, camping and his flower garden. David also enjoyed garage sales and overnight trips with Judy to the casino and various other trips.
Survivors include his three stepchildren, Gary Underhill, Theresa Underhill and Lona Wilson; three brothers, Gary (Vicki) Ptacek of Lakeland, FL, Terry (Dr. Vicki) Ptacek of Ladysmith, WI; and Randy Ptacek of Conrath, WI; five sisters, Helen Erickson of Kirkland, WI, Carol Draus of Rice Lake, WI, Melodee-Joy (Jay) Fox of Waukegan, IL, Linda (John) Leach of Zion, IL and Violet Zuber of Green Bay, WI; aunt, Helen Rubio of Oglesby, IL; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Theodore and Franklin and a sister, Betty Foust.
Private services for David will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019