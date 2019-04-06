|
David K. "Dave" Spahr 1959—2019
David K. Spahr, 59, of Roscoe, passed away suddenly Friday March 29, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. David was born May 10, 1959 in Portland, Indiana. He is the son of Keith and Florence (Hodgson) Spahr. David graduated from Purdue University in May, 1981 and came to Rockford in June, 1981 to start his career in Electrical Engineering at Barber-Colman and subsequent acquisitions. He married the love of his life, Kandy Cherry on April 17, 1982 in West Lafayette, Indiana. David ran the Industrial Instruments Division for several decades before starting MACO-sys, LLC in 2016. He enjoyed working on and driving muscle cars, especially Mopar.
David is loved and missed by his wife, Kandy; children, Keith (Emma) Spahr and Angela Spahr; brother, Mike (Zina) Spahr; and nieces, Hannah (Nate) Hughes, Kristen (Josh) Gibson, and Lauren (Brett) Ferner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115 with a memorial service to immediately follow. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019