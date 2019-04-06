Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Resources
More Obituaries for David Spahr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David K. "Dave" Spahr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David K. "Dave" Spahr Obituary
David K. "Dave" Spahr 1959—2019
David K. Spahr, 59, of Roscoe, passed away suddenly Friday March 29, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. David was born May 10, 1959 in Portland, Indiana. He is the son of Keith and Florence (Hodgson) Spahr. David graduated from Purdue University in May, 1981 and came to Rockford in June, 1981 to start his career in Electrical Engineering at Barber-Colman and subsequent acquisitions. He married the love of his life, Kandy Cherry on April 17, 1982 in West Lafayette, Indiana. David ran the Industrial Instruments Division for several decades before starting MACO-sys, LLC in 2016. He enjoyed working on and driving muscle cars, especially Mopar.
David is loved and missed by his wife, Kandy; children, Keith (Emma) Spahr and Angela Spahr; brother, Mike (Zina) Spahr; and nieces, Hannah (Nate) Hughes, Kristen (Josh) Gibson, and Lauren (Brett) Ferner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will take place from 2-4 p.m. Friday April 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115 with a memorial service to immediately follow. To share a condolence, please visit www.Sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now