David K. Swanson 1939—2020

On June 1, 2020, Dr. David K. Swanson peacefully passed away at age 80, with his family by his side.

David was born on August 15, 1939, in Rockford, IL to Sigfrid and Elsa Swanson. He was raised in nearby Pecatonica, IL and after high school headed to Phoenix, AZ for college. He received his bachelor's degree from Arizona State University, working to support himself by pouring concrete. He received his M.D. from University of California Irvine, and served his residency at St. Mary's Medical Center in Long Beach, CA. He served two years in the United States Navy on destroyer USS Truxtun as a Medical Lieutenant. On August 2, 1969, he married his sweetheart, Tina R. Sherman.

David and Tina moved to Redding, CA in 1975 and he was a radiologist for 40 years. He worked as a radiologist up to the day he was diagnosed with leukemia at age 79, and "officially" retired less than two months prior to his death. He was known for his modesty, dry wit, infectious smile, and his kind, compassionate spirit. His upbringing and work history set the foundation of humility and strong work ethic that was second to none. His personal mantra was to "make someone's day better", whether at work or in the checkout line at the grocery store.

David is survived by his two children, Karl and Kurt, and his brothers Dennis, Loren and Arnie Swanson.



