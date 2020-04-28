|
|
David Karl Fox 1934—2020
David Karl Fox went to with the Lord on April 26, 2020. He was born May 23, 1934 in Rockford, Illinois to Paul and Mable (Johnson) Fox. His happy childhood was spent on a farm near Marengo, Illinois with his parents and three brothers. After graduating from Marengo High School in 1952, he proudly served in the Air Force and then graduated from the Rockford School of Business where he met the love of his life Kay Williams. They were married in 1959 and have two sons. He was employed as an accountant by Wilson Electric Co. and retired from Phelps Industries. Dave was a loyal fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs, and was very proud of his own outstanding high school football and basketball success. He was a wonderful loving husband and father – a quiet and kind man with a lively sense of humor. He will be missed and always remembered by all who loved him. He is survived by his wife, Kay; sons, Randy (Mindee) and Doug (Susan); grandchildren, Daniel (Brenda) Fox, Taylor (Daniel) Steele, Amanda (Marcus) Allison, Gage Fox and Charisma Fox; great-grandchildren, Heidi, Maddie, Brody, Levi, Daniel and Luke. He is also survived by his brother and dear friend Dale (Mary) Fox and many nieces and nephews. His was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Warren and Clayton. Burial took place in Sunset Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020