Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
David Kutz


1936 - 2019
David Kutz Obituary
David Kutz 1936—2019
David Kutz, 82, of Rockford, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. He was born July 31, 1936 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Leonard and Bernice (Henning) Kutz. David attended Kemerer School in rural Rock County and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960 in Okinawa, Japan. David received his BS in accounting from NIU and was employed with Woodward. He retired in 1993. He married Catherine Belstner on July 22, 1967.
Survivors include his wife, Catherine Kutz; son, Patrick J. Kutz; sisters, Ruth Clark and Linda Vannucci. Predeceased by his parents, brothers, Leonard, Wayne, Robert and Kenneth Kutz.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, IL 61073 with Pastor Scott Herbert officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
