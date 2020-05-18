|
|
David L. Davis 1930—2020
David L. Davis, 90, of Loves Park, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born on May 11, 1930 in Rockford to Clarence and Jeanette (Miller) Davis. David married Fern Richards on May 18, 1951 in East Orange, New Jersey. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. David had a passion for fishing, especially for walleye and also enjoyed bowling. He retired from Barber-Colman/Reed-Chatwood.
Survivors include his wife, Fern Davis; children, Nancy (Jerry) Eychaner and Mark (Michelle) Davis; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents; 1 brother and 1 sister.
A private family memorial service will be held. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020