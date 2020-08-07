1/
David Lee Combs
David Lee Combs 1939—2020
David Lee Combs, 81, of Roscoe, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois. David was born in London Mills, Illinois on January 15, 1939.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main St., Roscoe, Illinois 61073 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Willowbrook Cemetery, Roscoe, IL. Masks are required. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Roscoe
11342 Main Street
Roscoe, IL 61073
815-623-7553
