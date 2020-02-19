Home

Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
David Lilly
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
David Lilly


1945 - 2020
David Lilly Obituary
David Lilly 1945—2020
David "Dave" Lilly Sr. of Rockford departed this earthly life February 13, 2020. He was born October 29, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas the son of Esau Sr. and Dilcy Lilly. David lived most of his life in Rockford coming from Little Rock. He married the former Bernice Johnson. David was self employed as a mechanic at Dave's Garage. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended Miles Memorial C.M.E. Church. David graduated from East High School.
David leaves to cherish many loving memories, his wife Bernice; four daughters, Adrienne and L'Tanya Lilly, Tera and Tina Compton; two sons, David Jr. and Christopher Lilly; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; sister, Birdia (John) Cooper; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, four brothers and fours sisters, and one grandson.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of services.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -