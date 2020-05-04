Home

David M. Stewart Obituary
David M. Stewart 1964—2020
David M Stewart, 56, of Rockford passed away, May 1, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born April 30, 1964 in Rockford, the son of Chester L. Stewart and Billie Jo Miller. Graduated from Jefferson High School, class of 1982. Married Teresa Shearer in Monroe Center on August 13, 1983. He own and operated many rental properties. He was known for being the "Best Poker Player".
Survivors include wife, Teresa; son, David; stepbrother Steven Pline; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Predeceased by parents and sister Jana Bristol.
Due to the Covid19 services will be lived streamed 1 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020. Follow the link at www.zoom.com with the access code 810-290-6045. Burial at Willwood Burial Park. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 4 to May 6, 2020
