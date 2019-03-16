|
David Mason 1935—2019
David Mason, 84 of Rockford, died 3/15/19. He was born on 2/21/35 to Frank & Sylvia Mason of Proctor, MN. He graduated from Proctor High School and the U of MN-Duluth.
He married his college sweetheart, Barbara Rousseau, on New Year's Eve 1965. Their daughter is Elizabeth (Mike) Novelli and son John (Amy). Their grandchildren are Gina, Jack, Matthew, Connor, Jake, Brooke & Mary. His brother Frank (Carol) resides in Clearwater, MN.
David began his career at Sears in Eau Claire. After several promotions he moved to the Sears tower as a Hardware Buyer and resided in Arlington Hts., IL. In 1984 he moved to National Manufacturing in Sterling, then in 1987 moved to Elco in Rockford. He was a Natl. Sales Mgr. in both jobs. Shortly thereafter, he opened Mason Assoc., a Manufacturer's Rep. business, and retired in 1993.
His love of fishing took him to Canada 30+ times in search of the elusive walleye. Golf was his passion and Aldeen his favorite course. He enjoyed making beveled and stained glass projects. His children were the recipients of many woodworking projects. The saying is, "if it's beautiful, it's heavy and it's oak, Dave built it." Many of his pieces reside at Holy Family where he was an active member for 25+ years.
He will be remembered for his fortitude in dealing with his health issues, which he endured with a lively sense of humor. His hope was that in heaven, he'd find a large screen TV and comfortable chairs to watch the Bears games with Father Tom.
A 3/23/19 funeral mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church Rockford. Visitation: 9:00-10:45, Mass: 11:00. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the children at , which was dear to his heart. www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019