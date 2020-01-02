Home

David Lee McCaslin, age 60, died on December 1, 2019 in Macon, Ga. David was the son of George J. & Mildred E. McCaslin of Byron, IL. After graduating Byron High School, he proudly served in the USMC obtaining the rank of Corporal. Post duty he lived in Rockford, IL & surrounding area, where he raised his son, Tyler, and was very active in the local adult sporting leagues. Following the death of his son, David relocated to Middle Georgia to work and be near his brother Dennis. He was preceded in death by his son, Tyler, his brothers, Richard & Dennis, and his sister, Nadine. He is survived by his wife, Claudia Garcia, brother Gerald (Nancy) of WV and sister Renee (James) Blamer of TX; and, numerous nephews and nieces. A Remembrance "Party" for late March, early April 2020, to be held in Illinois is pending. Additional information will be posted to FaceBook at a later date. For more information please feel free to contact Renee, Gary D. Miller or Dan "Red" Hoefle by either PM on Facebook, Text, Phone call or letter.
Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the McCaslin family. www.lowcountrycremation.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
