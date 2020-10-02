David Stanley Hassel
1954—2020
David Stanley Hassel, 66, of Winnebago, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, suddenly with his family by his side. He was born April 5, 1954 in Rockford, the son of Donald Stanley and Edna Jane (Glawe) Hassel. He graduated from West High School in 1972 and from Rock Valley College in 1975 with an Associate in Applied Science degree. David married the love of his life, Kim Leota Weerda on April 4, 1981 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rockford. He was a driver engineer for the City of Rockford Fire Department for 29 years. After retiring from the fire department he worked 10 years for the Village of Winnebago public works department. He also was self-employed in building decks, swimming pools and restoring pool tables. He was a trustee from 1991 to 1997 and president from 1997 to 2005 for the Village of Winnebago. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, traveling, was a big Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Winnebago sports fan. David loved spending time with his family, friends and especially with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Kim Hassel of Winnebago; daughters, Stefanie (Mathew) Kluck of Winnebago, Staci (Brent) Thompson of Winnebago; grandchildren, Hayden Thompson, Kendall Thompson, Miles Kluck, Sam Kluck; sisters, Doris Larkin of Bemidji, MN, Donna (Bill) Jones of Harvard; brother-in-law, Mike (Bev) Weerda of Winnebago, sister-in-law, Peggy (Jim) Johnson of Pecatonica; several cousins, nephews and nieces.
David is predeceased by his parents; brother-in-law, Wayne Larkin; nephews, Lance Jones and Ben Johnson.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
