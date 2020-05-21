|
|
David W. "Dave" Cummings 1938—2020
David W. "Dave" Cummings, 82, of Roscoe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Rockford. He was born March 4, 1938, in Rockford, the son of David Stuart "Pete" and Vivian (Updyke) Cummings. He attended East High and graduated in the class of 1956. He married his love and best friend, Phyllis Bender on September 17, 1960, and they had three children. In their early married years, Dave ran milk routes and farmed in Belvidere where the tornado wiped out a dairy herd and their home and later farmed on several farms in Winnebago County. He was also employed at Rock Valley College, then was elected, and served as Harlem Township Road Commissioner and was president of the State of Illinois Road Commissioners during the latter part of his term. He retired from his career at the Illinois Tollway. Dave enjoyed playing catch with his kids, camping and canoeing at Rock Cut with family and friends, vacationing out West with his brother's family, grilling chicken with his Grange at the Boone County Fair and he loved the Chicago Cubs! He was an avid CB radio enthusiast using the handle Park Farmer. Following retirement, he spent the winters in Florida. He enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren and attending all their sporting events. Dave is survived by his wife, Phyllis of 59 years; son, Jeff (Debbie) Cummings; daughters, Jackie (Rod) Turbot and Jodie (Garry) Larson; grandchildren, Matt (Randi) Cummings, Roger (fiancé, Tia Walls) Cummings, Travis (Katie) Larson, Alysha Cummings and Skyler Cummings; great-grandchildren, Jillian Cummings, Isabel Cummings, Tailynn Cummings, Dylan Kotsch, Kendyll Cummings and Tatum Cummings; brother, Bruce (Susan) Cummings; sister, Virginia (Jeff) Baker; many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Herbie.
Graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Argyle Scottish Cemetery with drive through visitation from 11 a.m. to noon at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Willow Creek Presbyterian Church. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020