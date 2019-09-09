|
David W. Huntting 1941—2019
David Ward Huntting, of Rockford, Illinois, born July 3, 1941 in Nutley, New Jersey, son of Arthur Ward Huntting and Evelyn Assmus Huntting, passed away peacefully, September 7, at home surrounded by his loved ones. David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, New York, with a degree in mechanical engineering and business where he was a member of the Phi Mu Delta Fraternity.
He started his career in Rochester, New York in Sales at Taylor Instrument Company which moved him to Akron, Ohio, where he met and married the love of his life, Susan (Brostedt) Huntting. While living there, he served in the Ohio National Guard for six years. His next career move took his family to Rockford, Illinois where he worked at Barber Colman Company as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Industrial Instruments Division. When Barber Colman sold to Siebe Corporation, David was a part of the Barber Colman Management Team that made a substantial donation to the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois which benefitted many people in the Rockford Community.
David then advanced his career by purchasing, with a partner, Gammaflux LLC, in Sterling, Virginia. A Temperature Processing Control Company serving the Plastics Industry which he ran successfully for 27 years as President and CEO, retiring in 2017.
He had a lifelong love of cars, both old and new, Lionel trains, and airplanes. He always looked forward to his Wednesday Old Car Guy Lunch Bunch. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his wife, Susan, vacationing with his family, attending car shows, swap meets, and EAA events, where he was a member of the Warbirds of America.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susan; daughters: Lisa (Steve) Nadle and Sarah (Chris) Warren. Four grandchildren: Reece, Lindsay, Avery, and Kathryn, as well as his sister, Christine Noel Kelley. His brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Carl and Joanne Brostedt; his sister-in-law, Christine Huntting. His nephews: Jim Kelley and Michael Brostedt; his niece, Amy Brostedt Rowcliff. He is predeceased by his parents and brother, Peter Huntting.
Nothing made David happier than spending time with his family and their dogs.
A private memorial service will be held to commemorate and celebrate his life. If desired, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. - Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
