|
|
David W. Larson 1951—2019
David W. Larson, 67, of Roscoe, passed away in his home on April 9, 2019. Born August 6, 1951 in Rockford, the son of Donald W. & Marilyn J. (Bowman) Larson. Graduated from Guilford High School, class of 1969. Married Christine "Chris" Kennedy in Rockford at St. Patrick Catholic Church on April 16, 1977. David worked as an accountant for Barber Colman, Siebe, Invensys, Smith's, and then GE Aviation, retiring in 2016. He was raised Lutheran and believed in "Let Go.., Let God".
David was loving, kind, gentle, and funny. An "Old School Gentleman" with a great sense of humor, even in hard times. He liked to watch movies, old TV shows, and listening to Frank Sinatra. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and NY Yankee fan. He enjoyed playing many games and sports. He was able to make even difficult tasks fun and easier.
Family was important to David. Some of his favorite memories were created up north at "the lake" on annual family vacations. He especially loved spending time with his granddaughter to whom he was "Boppa". He will be truly missed.
Survivors include wife, Chris; daughter, Julie (Todd) Bradley and their daughter Maddie; son James Larson; brother Dale (Linda) Larson; sister, Kathy (Gary) Plichta; mother in law Joyce Kennedy; sisters in law, Kathleen (Jon) Franzen and Laurie (Tim) Calvert; brother in law, Michael Kennedy and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents and sister in law Amy Kennedy.
Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption, 2222 Shopiere Rd, Beloit, WI 53511. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 3910 N. Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103, and additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at the church on Tuesday.
Arrangements by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel. Send online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019