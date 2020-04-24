|
|
Dr. David Wallace Krans 1931—2020
Dr. David Wallace Krans, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his home. Born January 8, 1931, in Rockford, the son of Wallace Leonard and Margaret Vitalia (Lundstrom) Krans. David married Genevieve R. Magnuson in Rockford on July 6, 1957. She predeceased him on October 13, 1993. He married a second time to Diane K. Emerson on May 4, 1995. She predeceased him on June 16, 2008. David liked sharing memories of the years he lived on his family's farm in Belvidere IL. He was a graduate of Belvidere High School class of 1949. Initially he thought he would become a farmer but in 1952 decided to pursue more education at Augustana College. After completing pre-med coursework, he entered Medical School in 1955 at the University of Illinois at Chicago, graduating in 1959. He completed one year as an intern at Rockford Memorial Hospital before returning to Chicago to begin a two-year anesthesia residency at the University of Illinois. He and his wife Genevieve settled in Rockford and in 1962. David began a 26-year career with Rockford Anesthesiology Associates. He retired in 1988. Over his life he spent time in northern Wisconsin but Rockford was his home for the past 57 years. Favorite pastimes included recreational flying and driving the country roads of Illinois and Wisconsin. Survived by his daughter, Diane Kizewski of Madison, WI; son, Stephen Krans (Jennifer) of Ann Arbor, MI; grandson, Alexander Krans of Ann Arbor, MI; brothers, Lyndon (Julia) Krans of Ft Myers FL and Kenneth (Liz) Krans of Eugene, OR; numerous nieces, nephews, stepdaughters and step grandchildren; and special friend Lois Healy of Eagle River WI. Also predeceased by his parents.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in Rockford when gathering restrictions are lifted. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Northern Illinois Hospice, 4751 Harrison Ave., Rockford, IL 61108 and Christ Lutheran Church, 425 Riverside Rd., Belvidere, IL 61008. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020