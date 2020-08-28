David Wallace Krans, M.D. 1931—2020

Dr. David "Dave" Wallace Krans, 89, passed on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in his home and went to be with the Lord for eternity. Born January 8, 1931, in Rockford, the son of Wallace Leonard and Margaret Vitalia (Lundstrom) Krans. David married Genevieve R. Magnuson on July 6, 1957 in Rockford, IL. She predeceased him on October 13, 1993. Dave married Diane K. Emerson on May 4, 1995 at Keawala'i Congregational Church in Makena, Maui. She predeceased him on June 16, 2008.

Dave was a graduate of Belvidere High School class of 1949 and was honored the Funderburg Award for his outstanding academics. Initially, he thought he would become a farmer on his family's farm in Belvidere, IL, but in 1952 he decided to pursue more education at Augustana College. He was a proud "Auggie" and was apart of the Roundel Fraternity. After completing premed coursework, he entered Medical School in 1955 at the University of Illinois at Chicago, graduating in 1959. He completed one year as an intern at Rockford Memorial Hospital before returning to Chicago to begin a two-year anesthesia residency at the University of Illinois. Following his residency, he began a 26-year career with Rockford Anesthesiology Associates and was the first anesthesiologist in Rockford, IL to perform open heart surgeries. Favorite pastimes included recreational flying, traveling the world, and relaxing at his lakeside home in Northern, WI.

Dave was a lifelong learner and curious. He loved visiting with family and friends and this brought him pure joy. He had a gift to connect with others with his genuine curiosity and sincere conversations when talking with old friends and meeting new. Dave's faith in Jesus Christ was inspiring and shined through how he lived his life. His favorite verse was Psalm 145. May he rest in heaven with our Heavenly Father. Until we meet again by the stream in Heaven...Love Never Ends...

Survived by his daughters, Sara (Jerrad) Martin; Lisa Emerson of Rockford, IL; Heather ( Nathan) Waller of Castle Pines, CO; Melissa (Scott) Mortensen of South Beloit, IL; and Diane Kizewski of Madison, WI; son, Stephen Krans (Jennifer) of Ann Arbor, MI; grandchildren, Chris, Katie, Sean, Makena, Garrett, Olivia, Adeline, Reese, Luke and Alex; brothers, Lyndon (Julia) Krans of Ft Myers FL and Kenneth (Liz) Krans of Eugene, OR; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

To honor Dave and share a memory, please call 815-298-3058.



