Dawn Arlene Miller 1923—2020
Dawn Arlene Miller, 96, of Rockton died on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born July 21, 1923, in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Edward and Lyle (Liddle) Shotliff. She attended Rockton Grade School and graduated from Hononegah High School class of 1941. She went to Northern Illinois State Teacher's College and was a teacher in her young life, but excelled at being a mom, aunt, grandma, Nana and a Grandma 2 (too)! She was married on Aug 8, 1945, to Leland E. Miller in Rockton. She is survived by sons Tom (Helen), Don (Sue), John (Laurie), and Ed Miller, all from Rockton area and daughter Jean (Rich) Cooper of Roscoe, grandchildren, Mike (Dawn) Miller, Lindsay (Brian) Stotts, Jenna Cooper, Rachel Cooper, Angela (Matt) Coy, Zachary (Kristin) Miller, and Neil (Rachel) Miller, Adam (Allison) Miller, Eric (Tiffany) Miller, Holly Thor, Heidi (Josh) Fernsides and 19 great grandchildren (another coming in July) and her companion, Millie the Kitty. Dawn throughout her life spent much time at the Rockton Methodist church doing all kinds of things from being a Sunday school teacher, fried cake maker, rummage sale leader, and did whatever needed to be done. She loved the church community and many of her closest friends could be found in that circle. She was active in the Rockton Women's Club as well as the New Century Book Club. She led a girl scout troop, and provided numerous Rockton kids with peanut butter sandwiches, Kool Aid as well as Band-Aids, because her house and yard was where all the Rockton kids were welcomed. Dawn was a big fan of Hononegah sports, a die-hard Cub fan and a lover of all animals.
The family thanks the great staff at Fair Oaks Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice for their care in Dawn's final days.
A memorial service will be held at 11: 00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Prince of Peace Church 2336 Freeport Road, Rockton, IL with Pastor Howie Synder of RUMC officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel assisted the family. Visitation will be held in the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Rockton United Methodist Church, Mercyhealth Hospice or an organization of your choice that makes the world a better place.
