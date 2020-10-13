Dawn E. Karceski 1953—2020
Dawn Ellen (Vanderleest) Karceski, 67, died at Anam Glen on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Dawn was born in Oak Park, IL on May 14, 1953, daughter of the late Margaret (nee Aardema) and Edward Vanderleest. She graduated from Chicago Christian High School and became the first in her family to attend college. She put herself through school by working at a veterinary clinic, and obtained a nursing degree from Rush University in Chicago, IL. Her career in nursing spanned more than 30 years, and included working in pediatrics, the NICU, and urgent care. She especially enjoyed working with children.
Dawn was devoted to her family, which included her husband of 37 years, Michael, and her children, Julie (Adam Large) and Steven (Rebekah Welch). She loved geography, family history, and travel, and took many memorable trips over the years. Highlights were an African safari, to see her favorite animal, giraffes, in the wild; a road trip in Ireland with her daughter; a family trip to Hawaii to celebrate her and Michael's 30th anniversary; and many summer vacations to northern Wisconsin. Dawn maintained many dedicated friendships throughout her life. She was part of the same bunco group for many years, remained close with her high school friends, and formed lasting friendships with her colleagues at Southridge Immediate Care Clinic, Roxbury Medical Clinic and OSF. Dawn enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially gardening and going for long walks.
Dawn is survived by a large family, including her granddaughter, Emilia Dawn Large; siblings, Linda Boeringa and Edward (Marilyn) Vanderleest; sister-in-law, Elaine (Mark) Kopka; brother-in-law, John Karceski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Richard Boeringa and sister-in-law, Nancy Karceski.
The family greatly appreciates the love and support of the staff at Anam Glen, who took care of Dawn since 2014.
Memorial service will be at 11:00am with a visitation from 10:00am until the service on Friday, October 16, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org
. To share a memory or express condolences, visit honquestfh.com
.