Dawn Knoll 1970—2019
Dawn Marie Knoll Age 49 of Rockford Illinois was born July 13, 1970 to Glenn & Pearl (Carlstrom) Knoll. She graduated Harlem High School in the Class of 1988 and worked for several years at Barber-Colman Company in the Industrial Instruments Division. Dawn also was a delivery driver Pino's Pizza on Forest Hills Road until the owners retired. She was an elite player of Darts and won and Illinois State Championships and a World Championship. Also enjoyed going to Heavy Metal Rock Band Concerts.
Survived by:
Daughter: Bridgette R. Knoll, Mother: Pearl M. Knoll, Brother: Adam B. Knoll, Nephews: Bradley Knoll, Brandon Knoll, Niece: Brook Knoll, Uncle: Denny Knoll, Aunt: Alice Fernandez and many cousins.
Proceeded in death by: Father: Glenn V. Knoll and Uncles: Larry Carlstrom and Robert "Bobby" Darrington
Services at Sundberg Funeral Home
Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2 P.M.
Afterwards at Souse's Lounge at 5855 Forest Hills Road
Please make donation to Gift of Hope.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 25 to July 27, 2019