Dean A. Dion 1926—2019
Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather
Dean A. Dion, age 92, passed away at home on June 23, 2019. Dean was born in Burke, SD on August 20, 1926 to Ruth Jones Dion and Emil Dion. During his school years the family moved to Randolph, Winside, and Wayne, in Nebraska.
In 1944, during World War II, Dean joined the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the Infantry and sent to the Philippines to fight the Japanese. Before his 19th birthday he was awarded the Bronze Star. He was sent to occupied Tokyo when the war ended.
At the completion of his military service he enrolled in Colorado A & M, now Colorado State University, where he earned his B.S. Degree in Marketing. While there, he married Doris Ruth Wheeler on June 3, 1950.
Dean's career spanned many decades. He first worked for the U.S. Government in Cheyenne, WY, then as an engineer for North Electric in Galion, OH, Automatic Electric in Northlake, IL and GTE in Waltham, MA. After retiring from GTE he was offered a position to manage the Rural Electrification Administration Division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington D.C. As a result of these positions, the family lived, in Wyoming, Ohio, Wheaton, IL, Nashua, NH, and Rockville, MD. Upon his second retirement, Dean and Doris moved to Lake Ozark, MO and then to Rockford, IL.
Throughout his life he was active in the United Methodist Church holding positions of trustee, finance director and Sunday school teacher. He was an avid reader and a dedicated student of the Bible. He was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Rockford.
Dean was involved in many organizations. He was a life-long member of the American Legion having served as commander and delegate to the National Convention. Additionally, he was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees, NARF, and a past member of the 20-30 International, the Rotary, Lions Club and the American Association of Electric and Electronic Engineers.
Dean enjoyed traveling to all 50 states and many foreign countries. He enjoyed Nebraska football, woodworking, stained glass art, handwriting analysis, playing cards and square dancing. Most important were spending time with his family and volunteerism, especially in hospitals and nursing homes.
Preceding him in death were his son, Daniel, his parents, and his three brothers, Donald, Duane and Dick. Surviving Dean are his wife of 69 years, Doris, his son David (Barbara Baird) of Glen Ellyn, IL, son Drew (Wendy) of Wauwatosa, WI, daughter Joy Dion of Chanhassen, MN, and daughter-in-law Barbara Dion of Wheaton, IL. He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Rachel (Evan) Mencke and Ruth (Monto) Dogra, Derek (Kristina), Devin (Heidi), and Alana Dion, Zachary and Macklin Dion, and Robin and Ross Borrell, as well as his four great-grandchildren, Lilian, Elizabeth, Emily, and Zyra, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11 AM at Christ United Methodist Church, 4509 Highcrest Road, Rockford, IL. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, Wesley Willows and Agrace Hospice.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 26 to June 28, 2019