Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
220 E. Harrison St
Belvidere, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
220 E. Harrison St
Belvidere, IL
Dean A. Hansen


1942 - 2019
Dean A. Hansen Obituary
Dean A. Hansen 1942—2019
Dean A. Hansen, 77, of Caledonia, IL passed away on November 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 28, 1942 in Belvidere, IL to Willard and Valetta (Gibeaut) Hansen. He married his wonderful wife of 57 years, Marie Martin, on October 5, 1962 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Belvidere, IL. After graduating high school, he began working for Woodward Governor in Rockford, IL. He worked there for 49 years, where he eventually became a systems accounting procedures manager. In that position he was called on to travel to Colorado, Wisconsin, as well as China. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church for over 50 years, serving as Church Chairman, Church Treasurer, and Church Trustee. Dean co-founded the Awana Club at church and served as Commander, as well as Game Leader for many years. Dean loved coaching both Girls and Boys Basketball at Belvidere High School and at the YMCA. Dean loved gardening. He was well known for his extensive gardens filled with paths, ponds, and beautiful perennials. He loved traveling, giving tours of his garden, and making special trips with his family to Gatlinburg, TN. Many great memories were made as Dean and his wife, traveled with family to Southern Gospel Concerts around the U.S., Canada, and the Bahamas. But most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Dean will be dearly missed by his, wife; his children, Sandy (Kevin) Wild, Jeff (Shannon) Hansen, Beth Limones, Clayton (Meg) Hansen; his grandchildren, Justin, Savannah, Jessica, Peyton, Alicia, Sawyer, Ruger, Isabel, Stephannie, Riley, Jeannie, Jeffery, Genna, JD, AJ; 3 great-grandchildren, Haven, Easton, Leighton; sisters-in-law, Carol, Marge, Ginny, and Elaine; and brother-in-law, Don.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Larry and Wayne; and brothers-in-law, Dave, Ronnie, and Harry.
A visitation will be from 10:00 until the time of service on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Evangelical Covenant Church, 220 E. Harrison St., Belvidere, IL, 61008. A funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Evangelical Covenant Church. Rev. Scott Nellis will be officiating. Burial at Belvidere Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Dean's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
