|
|
Dean A. Whitcomb 1929—2019
Dean Arby Whitcomb died Sunday, September 29, 2019, in his home after a long illness. He was born December 23, 1929, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Beulah (Hudson) and Cecil Whitcomb. He married Kathy Herbeck on November 28, 1980. Dean attended Graceland University, but was called to active duty in the Army and after basic training was sent to the Korean War. After the war he returned to school and attended St. Ambrose University where he graduated with a major in Philosophy and Business. Dean worked at the Rock Island Arsenal in several positions, mainly in weapons procurement and later transferred to Rockford, IL as a contract negotiator. He retired in 1991. He was an amateur Egyptologist, an airplane and car enthusiast, and had an interest in medicine, astronomy and other subjects too numerous to mention. After retirement, he taught business classes for the University of Wisconsin/Whitewater. He gave seminars on negotiating and lectured at schools on various subjects.
Dean is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kathy; sons, Dr. Greg (Dr. Mia) Whitcomb of Mequon, WI, Doug (Michelle) Whitcomb of O'Fallon, MO, Steve (Pam) Whitcomb of Durand, IL, Scott (Sarah) Brown of Troy, MO and daughters, Susan Arthur of Dallas, PA and Dianna (Trevor) Cruden of Rockford, IL;18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Rita Church, Rockford, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford and from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Rita Church prior to Mass. A private burial will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank their friends for prayers and support and OSF Palliative and Hospice, especially Nurse Cheryl, for their kindness and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used at a later date. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019