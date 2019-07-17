|
Dean Colby 1938—2019
Dean Clifford Colby, age 80, of South Beloit, IL, passed away peacefully at his home on July 15, 2019 enveloped in the love of God, family and friends.
Dean was born in Beloit November 9, 1938, to Florence and Clifford Colby. He is survived by three beloved daughters, Janette (Edward) Mittag, Franklin, WI, DeAnn (Michael) Swinton, Southlake TX, and June (Norman) Oldenburg, Beloit, WI; adored grandchildren, Michelle (Derek) Mittag- Bollig Franklin, WI, Lindsay Mittag South Milwaukee, WI, Matthew (Courtney) Swinton Southlake, TX, and Samantha Oldenburg Beloit, WI; adored great grandchildren Bennett, Olivia, and Elise of Franklin; sisters-in- law, Kathryn Brown (David Dickerson), Beloit, WI and Donna (Douglas) Case, Paris, TN; brother-in-law Harold Rogers, Courtland, IL; many dear friends and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his cherished wife of 57 years Judy and his father and mother.
He was an exceptional wood worker who loved working in his wood working shop. Dean also loved to travel, walk and read. He and Judy spent the winter months in Anna Maria Island, FL. He was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church where he enjoyed volunteering as a ministry assistant and helping with many church building projects. He was very involved in the Villas of Oakfield board. He was a Barbershop singer for many years and enjoyed traveling to Barbershop conventions. Dean was employed as a pipefitter for the Local #597. His death leaves an ache in many hearts.
A service of remembrance for Dean will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff Street Beloit, WI, with Pastor Tony Dusso officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in the church. Memorials may be given in his name to Our Savior's Lutheran Church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019