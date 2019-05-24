|
Dean Edward Gruben 1930—2019
Oregon
Dean Edward Gruben, 88, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Rochelle Community Hospital. Dean was born on September 28, 1930 to George J. and Marie W. (Harms) in DeKalb, IL. He married Evelyn L. Dew on August 7, 1952 in Polo, IL. She preceded him in death on November 10, 2004. He served with the United States Army in Germany during the Korean War. Dean was a life long farmer in the Rochelle area. He loved farming and working with his hands. Evidence of this love was his affinity for woodworking, restoring tractors and other antiques. He also built a loom for the weaving he enjoyed. Dean and Evelyn enjoyed many family camping trips to Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota; after he retired, they traveled in their camper to many places across the U.S. to visit family and friends and see the sights. Dean was a member of the Oregon Lions Club, and he also served for many years on the Kings School Board and Ogle Co. Board of Trustees.
Dean is survived by his four children: Donald (Nancy) Gruben of West Chicago, IL; Diane (John) Downey of Cambridge, IL; Ellen (Terry) Cohen of Bloomington, IN; Jennifer (David) Baker of Keller, TX; two brothers: Norman (Doris) Gruben of Rochelle and Wayne (Jacquie) Gruben of Bella Vista, AR; two sisters: Beverly (Bradley) Beach of Chana, and Judy Harr of Richmond, VA; five grandchildren: Amy Gruben, Daniel (Robin) Gruben, Mary (Mark) Harman, Lisa (Justin) Peipert and Krista (Michael) Dellavalle; three great grandchildren: Nora and Jane Peipert and Milo Dellavalle.
The visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral will be held at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 29 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1415 10th Ave., Rochelle with Pastor Gregory Hoffmann officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Dean's memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019