|
|
Debora "Debbie" A. Cypret 1961—2019
Debora A. "Debbie" Cypret, 57, of Rockford, IL, passed away suddenly, Tuesday morning, April 23, 2019 at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center. Debbie was born July 18, 1961 in Rockford, IL, the daughter of Dickie and Gail (Christopher) Cypret. She loved swimming, music and doing word searches. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Debbie is loved and missed by her mother, Gail Tolzmann; siblings, Robin (Sylvester) Vigil, Donald (Wendy) Cypret, Lisa Stewart, Carrie (Dan) Cypret and Barry Cypret and Joe Centeno; step-mother, Linda Cypret; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1011 Auburn St, Rockford, IL 61103. To share a condolence, please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019