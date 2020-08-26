Deborah "Deb" Fabert 1955—2020

Deborah (Deb) K. Fabert, 65 of Rockton IL. Deb passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug 21 after a courageous & brave battle with cancer. Deb was born in San Francisco, Ca on April 29, 1955. Deb grew up in Rockford & attended Auburn high school. Deb met her soul mate at the age of 15, & spent 48 years in a loving marriage to her husband, Doug. Doug & Deb had two sons, to which their world revolved around, Don & Dan. Deb wore many hats over her lifetime including administrative assistant, amazing baker, & planner of all things travel. She was always up for an adventure & always loved making sure there was a game planned & everyone was having fun! Of her many joys in life, nothing was more rewarding than being a mother & grandma. Deb had two grandchildren, Zachary & Emily, whom she adored. There wasn't a sporting event or important activity that Grandma "D" did not attend! Deb was pre-deceased by her parents, Don & Doris Carroll. In addition to her loving husband Doug, Deb is survived by son Don, (Heidi) Fabert, Son Dan, (Katie) Fabert, her beloved grandchildren Zach & Emily Fabert, brother Dale, (Debi) Carroll, & sister Donna, (Terry) Myers. A special thank you to the amazing nurses at Heartland Hospice Care. A public visitation & celebration of life is planned for: Sat, Aug 29 10:00 am-12:00pm at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 W State St. Rockford, Il 61102



