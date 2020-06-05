Deborah Katherine "Debbie" Kohl
1952 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Katherine Kohl 1952—2020
Deborah "Debbie" Katherine Kohl, 68, of Rockford passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Born on April 16, 1952, in Rockford, the beloved daughter of Mathias and Katherine (Miller) Kohl. Debbie's quick wit, the ability to make people laugh, and her compassion for others touched many lives for over 40 years as a nurse at Swedish American Hospital. Survivors include her brothers, Mike, Steve, David, and Jonathan; sisters-in-law, Barbara, Ceci, and Janna; 5 nieces; 6 nephews; and 7 grand-nephews and -nieces. Predeceased by her parents, and sister-in-law, Mary Kohl. Special thanks to Linda, Lisa, and the staff of Independence Village which became her home for the last 4 years. Thanks for the comfort given by Hospice Care of America and Van Matre Rehabilitation. Debbie will be greatly missed.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate if you wish, memorials to Hospice Care of America. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. Visit delehantyfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
