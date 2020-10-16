Deborah "Debbie" Landmeier 1952—2020
Deborah D. "Debbie" Landmeier, 68, passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, October 15, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born September 22, 1952 in Belvidere, the daughter of Elmer and Della (Humbracht) Frank. She married Dale L. Landmeier on September 28, 1968 in Harvard, IL and to this union three beautiful children would be born. Debbie enjoyed caring for the community of Belvidere during the 30 years she worked for O'Brien and Dobbins Pharmacy as well as Anderson Drug. Debbie made her spiritual home at Immanuel Lutheran Church where she was also involved in various activities. There was no doubt that she loved her grandkids and was extremely proud of each of them. Debbie continued her fight against cancer and the support of the American Cancer Society
with her involvement in the Relay For Life
; she brought the "Pink Firetruck" several times to Belvidere. She also continued to love, support, guide and comfort those going through cancer as a survivor mentor.
Debbie is loved and will be missed by her husband, Dale; children, Christine Luckow, Brett Landmeier and Ryan (Shannon) Landmeier; grandchildren, Dustin, Jordon and Haley Luckow; Connor and Cole Landmeier; Jackson, Jori and Janie Landmeier; siblings, Fred Frank, Karen (Chuck) Britnell, Rick (Blanca) Frank, Laurie Pavlue, Wendy Frank; brothers in-law, Jim Hedlund, Jon Critchfield; many nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Hal; sisters, Trudy Critchfield, Lynn Hedlund and Nancy Johnson; son in-law, Kelly G.E. Luckow.
The walk-through visitation for Debbie will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, October 19, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd., Belvidere, IL (Please use door #4) and also from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the church. The funeral service for Debbie will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the church. Wearing of face mask and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you consider a contribution in Debbie's memory in care of the family; to be given to the many organizations that she loved and supported.
To share a memory, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com
. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral and Cremation services, 218 W. Hurlbut Ave, Belvidere, IL 61008.