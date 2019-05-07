|
|
Deborah Lee (Linden) Newton 1942—2019
Deborah Newton, 76, died Tuesday, April 30th surrounded by family in Lake Geneva, WI after a courageous battle with cancer. Born May 7th, 1942 in Rockford, IL, Debby Lee Joan was the only child of parents Milton & Anne Linden.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Zimmer of Lake Geneva; son Brett Newton (Shane) of Chicago, IL; daughter Paige Newell (Brett) of Chesnee, SC; grandchildren Jorgan Newell (Stephanie); & Emily Newell (fiancé Trey), all of Boiling Springs, SC; uncle Ralph (Betty) Johnson of North Port, FL; former husband Roger Newton (Melody); numerous Zimmer in-laws & nieces/nephews, special life-long friends endearingly nick-named the "Magnificent 7," and cat Mario.
Deborah was a loving mother, wife, friend, artist, and an inspiration to many. She graduated in the top of her class from Rockford's East High School in 1960 and began studying art in 1968 - under Andrew Langoussis and Tom Heflin. She is honored by the Rockford Art Museum with her work in their permanent collection.
In 1984, she developed a downtown Rockford commercial building into lofts for herself and others to live, create and show their work into what became known as 317 Market Street. She orchestrated this enterprise for over 20 years and along with other local pioneers, helped re-establish vitality into downtown. With Mr. Zimmer she developed other unique properties nearby and in Lake Geneva.
On Saturday June 29th (noon), a celebration of her life will be held at Bethesda Covenant Church, Rockford, IL (815) 397-4212. Visitation 1hr prior. Guests are invited to share tributes. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Deborah Newton Trust via the church. Details at www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 7 to May 9, 2019