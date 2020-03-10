|
Debra Patricia (Allen) Hogan 1951—2020
Debra Hogan passed away on March 7, 2020 in Portland, Oregon after a long courageous fight with cancer.
Debra, born 2/4/51, was the daughter of Bette and Tom Hogan, both deceased. She grew up in Rockford, IL where she attended St. Patrick Elementary School, Boylan High School (69) and NIU (73) where she majored in History. She worked as an Insurance/Financial Advisor. She retired and moved to Portland, Oregon in 2013.
Debra was predeceased by her parents Tom and Bette Hogan, Thomas J. Hogan (brother), Thomas Jay Hogan (nephew) and John Allen (stepson). She is survived by Tim Hogan (son) of San Diego, Cindy Freeston (sister), Penny Hogan (sister in law), Kevin (Donna) Hogan (brother) and many nieces and nephews.
She adored her son, Tim, whom she loved visiting in San Diego. She was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. In addition to her love of history, she was an enthusiastic card player. Debbie (Debra) was always optimistic with a warm personality and a beautiful smile.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020