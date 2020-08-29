Delano M. Rowe 1937—2020
Delano Merlin Rowe died in his sleep in the early morning hours of July 10th, 2020 after a battle with dementia. He will be greeted in the next life by his loving wife, Rosalie, whom he had missed terribly since her passing in 2016.
Delano was born on December 25th, 1937 to Carl Merlin Rowe and Beverly (nee Nashold) in Rockford. He was the eldest of five children and is survived by three sweet sisters. His younger brother, Alan Rowe (more affectionately known as "Skip"), will happily greet him on the other side. He'll be most pleased to see dearly departed friends as well.
Delano married the love of his life, Rosalie (nee Peters) on August 22nd, 1959. They met in Rapid City, South Dakota when he was stationed there on the Air Force base.
He recalled his time in the US Air Force with great fondness and as a turning point in his life.
Del (or "Boat" as his wife and Air Force buddies would have called him), was a keen golfer, baseball coach, fisherman, and Packers' fan. He loved WWII documentaries and American Civil War history in particular. His home library was a reflection of his fondness for military history.
His favorite meal usually involved burgers, fries and a milkshake. Or one of the famous pork chop sandwiches from the On the Waterfront Festival. He was a great lover of classical, opera and country music. He adored driving through country lanes, lined by cornfields, listening to baseball on the radio, warm summer breezes in his hair. His favorite car make, was hands down a Buick.
His smooth, Johnny Cash-like speaking voice and astute listening skills were useful during his days as a salesman, whether it was Singer sewing machines or auto insurance.
He valued a sense of humor as much as work ethic and intelligence. He placed great importance on education for all his children, encouraging all four of them to push for college degrees.
It's God's grace that he is finally at peace and with his Rosie.
He is survived by his children, Michael Rowe, Brent (Elizabeth) Rowe, Gregg (Jennifer) Rowe, Jessica (Alex) Nicholls. His grandchildren, Brittany Rowe, Austin Rowe, Tessa Rowe, Sadie Rowe, Rochelle Nicholls and Vincent Nicholls. His sisters, Janice Endsley, Diann Whitford Fidler, Brenda Nicolopulos and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held for Del on Friday, September 4th from 10am-12pm at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Riverside Chapel 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Masks are required and please practice social distancing. Inurnment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
