|
|
Delbert Croom 1933—2019
Delbert Croom, 86, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home. He was born June 16, 1933 to Luther and Dona Croom in Strawberry Arkansas. Delbert worked for Cotta transmission for 30 years and faithfully served in the US Army. He loved spending time up north fishing, and he was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Del especially loved to spend time and play with his grandchildren when he was able. Del is survived by his children; Jim Croom, Denny Croom, Della (Peter) Gonzales and Tim Croom; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and great-great-great grandchildren. Delbert was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna, his parents; daughters Billie Jean Norris and Florence Silvis; daughter-in-law Wendy Croom; grandson Tony Gonzales; granddaughter Bobbie Jo Norris; two brothers and one sister.
A funeral service for Delbert is scheduled for Saturday, August 24 at 2pm at Advantage Funeral Home 7000 W. State St. Rockford. A visitation will be held at 1pm until the time of service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. To share a condolence www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019