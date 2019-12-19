Home

Della Faye Carmona


1959 - 2019
Della Faye Carmona Obituary
Della Faye Carmona 1959—2019
Della Faye Carmona, 60, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born October 16, 1959 in DeKalb, IL; daughter of Junior and Jo Dell McCoy. Married Alberto Carmona-Huerta on May 10, 1982. Survivors include her sons Alberto Bradley Carmona, Jr, and Enrique (Andrea) Carmona; grandchildren Octavio, Gabriella, Sophia, Miguel, Enrique, Jr., Gabriel, and Cathalina; father Junior, and step mother Evelyn McCoy; siblings Karin, Richard (Sherri), Phyllis, and Tamatha McCoy. Predeased by her husband Alberto and mother Jo Dell. A special thank you to MercyHealth Hospice, Kyrstal and Shelly. Cremation rites to be accorded. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Rd., Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019
